SNB urges UBS, Credit Suisse to improve capital, leverage ratios

ZURICH Dec 12 The Swiss National Bank on
Thursday urged UBS and Credit Suisse to
improve their capital and leverage ratios, which it said would
be a key focus in the event of a crisis.
"It is vital for the big banks to continue improving their
capitalization, particularly as regards to the leverage ratio,"
SNB Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Thursday at the
central bank's quarterly monetary policy assessment.
Last month, Switzerland's finance minister shocked the
country's two largest banks by saying Swiss banks should be
subject to a leverage ratio of between 6 and 10 percent, against
the 3 percent for global banks under rules that come into force
in 2018.
Danthine didn't comment on those remarks or disclose any
specific targets for the big banks' leverage ratios, over which
there is debate about how to measure.
"In an international comparison based on a number of
commonly used definitions, they are still below the average of
large global banks," Danthine said.
UBS and Credit Suisse, Switzerland's two biggest banks, form
the backbone of a financial services industry accounting for 6
percent of the economy. The Swiss regulator already requires the
country's banks to hold more than the global standard in equity
by 2019.
Bankers have warned privately that if Switzerland's biggest
banks had to meet a higher leverage ratio, they could be forced
to scale back their activities in important markets like bond
trading, putting them at a competitive disadvantage.
At Credit Suisse, fixed income and bond trading made for 29
percent of total revenue last year, compared with 22 percent
before the financial crisis of 2008-09.
By contrast, UBS said a year ago it planned to cut 10,000
investment bank staff by withdrawing from large parts of the
fixed income market and would focus almost exclusively on
private banking.
