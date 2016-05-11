UPDATE 1-Swiss government adopts amendment to too-big-to-fail bank rules

(Adds detail about concession to banks, background)
ZURICH May 11 Switzerland's government on
Wednesday settled on the final version of new too-big-to-fail
(TBTF) bank rules, designed to protect the Swiss economy from
the collapse of a major bank.
Solving the TBTF problem has been a priority for U.S. and
European regulators after several banks, including UBS,
were bailed out by taxpayers during the financial crisis.
The final law approved by the Swiss government includes the
headline requirement from October's draft TBTF rules for a 5
percent leverage ratio of core capital to total assets for
Switzerland's two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse.
"With the new provisions, Switzerland will be one of the
countries with the highest capital requirements in the world for
global systemically important banks and will meet the capital
standard for such banks as approved by the G20 countries," the
government said in a statement. "The amendments will enter into
force on 1 July 2016."
In a concession to the big banks, however, the government
rolled back a proposal to constrain balance sheets if they grow
beyond a certain size.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)