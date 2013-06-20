UPDATE 1-SNB lauds UBS, CSuisse capital steps, warns on leverage

* SNB urges UBS, Credit Suisse to improve leverage ratios
ZURICH, June 20 The Swiss National Bank welcomed
measures by Credit Suisse and UBS to bolster
their capital levels, but said leverage ratios still lag
international rivals.
"Given the prevailing risks in the environment and the
losses incurred in the recent financial market crisis, the SNB
still considers current leverage ratios at the Swiss big banks
to be low," the central bank said in its annual financial
stability report published on Thursday.
The SNB urged UBS and Credit Suisse to stay on course with
planned measures that it said are likely to lead to a
"substantial" improvement in leverage ratios by year-end.
UBS and Credit Suisse both reported a leverage ratio of 3.8
percent at the end of the first quarter on a Swiss measure which
is defined as the ratio of core capital to an adjusted balance
sheet total.
The report, released ahead of the central bank's June
monetary policy assessment expected at 0730 GMT, comes after
both banks have cut back their investment banking arms.
UBS said its leverage ratio stands just short of 2019
requirements. A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Credit Suisse has pruned risky assets and raised capital
since last year's SNB stability report, which caused its shares
to plummet to their lowest level since 1992 by suggesting it
halt dividends or issue shares to bolster capital.
Credit Suisse paid a 2012 dividend of 0.75 francs per share,
with only 0.10 francs in cash and the rest in shares. It flagged
a return to an all-cash payout after it meets key capital
ratios, expected for mid-2013.
In October, five years after it was bailed out by the Swiss
government, UBS said it would fire 10,000 staff and largely wind
down its fixed income business in favour of returning to its
private banking roots.
DEBATE ON RULES
Leverage ratios, which measure total non-risk-weighted
assets to capital, are subject to considerable regulatory
debate. Global capital rules, known as the Basel III accord,
allow lenders to appear well-capitalised when they are not, some
regulators argue.
Those rules allow banks to use complicated measures of how
risky their loans are to determine the capital they must hold.
Using a tougher leverage ratio measurement - which compares a
bank's shareholder equity to its total assets without using
risk-weightings - the picture can appear very different.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision meets on Tuesday
to finalise the method for working out a leverage ratio.
The SNB also warned it could take further action to prevent
what it sees as lax mortgage lending in Switzerland.
"In the event of a further build-up of risks in the Swiss
mortgage and real estate markets, it might prove necessary to
take further regulatory measures," the SNB said.
In February, the Swiss government said it would require
banks to hold additional capital against their mortgage books to
restrain an overheating real estate market and "exorbitant"
mortgage debt.
