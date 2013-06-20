SNB welcomes UBS, CSuisse capital steps, warns on housing market

ZURICH, June 20 The Swiss National Bank welcomed
measures by Credit Suisse and UBS to bolster
their capital, and warned it could take further action to
prevent what it sees as lax mortgage lending in Switzerland.
"Over the past year, the Swiss big banks have substantially
increased their risk-weighted capital ratios," the SNB said in
its annual financial stability report published on Thursday.
"In this respect, both banks are now very well placed in an
international peer comparison."
The central bank's comments on Switzerland's two largest
banks come after cutbacks at both of their investment banking
arms.
Credit Suisse has pruned risky assets and raised capital
since last year's SNB stability report, which caused its stock
to plummet to their lowest level since 1992 by suggesting it
halt dividends or issue shares to bolster capital.
The financial stability report comes alongside the central
bank's June monetary policy assessment. The SNB's rate decision
is expected at 0730 GMT.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)