Swiss must give more client information-Raiffeisen

* Switzerland trying to preserve vestiges of bank secrecy
* Europeans will want client names too if U.S. gets data
* Separate withholding tax deals inefficient
BERNE, Feb 28 Switzerland might have to
accept an automatic exchange of bank client information with the
European Union if its strategy of trying to defend bank secrecy
with a withholding tax fails, the head of cooperative Raiffeisen
was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
A global crackdown on tax evasion by cash-strapped
governments in recent years has chipped away Switzerland's
cherished tradition of banking secrecy, which had helped it
build up a $2 trillion offshore wealth management industry.
Pierin Vincenz, chief executive of Switzerland's third
biggest bank Raiffeisen, said the country's strategy of seeking
a separate tax deal with individual European partners could
falter if it agrees to hand over large amounts of U.S. client
data.
"If the Americans get thousands of client data, the
Europeans will want that too," Vincenz told the Tages-Anzeiger
newspaper in an interview.
"We must finally show that Switzerland is serious with a
'clean money' strategy. And that will in the end only be
possible with an internationally supported strategy."
Switzerland has struck deals with Germany and Britain to
allow citizens to pay tax on secret accounts without revealing
their identities, but these have faced resistance from the
European Commission, which wants to force Switzerland to accept
an automatic exchange of bank information.
"If we agree a withholding tax with all the countries around
us, it will be very inefficient because each country has their
own definition of how it should be calculated and there will
have to be continuous adjustments," Vincenz said.
Switzerland has been lobbying for a year to end
investigations by U.S. tax authorities into 11 banks, including
Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, in return for
the payment of hefty fines and the transfer of the names of
thousands of U.S. bank clients.
The pressure of the U.S. investigation prompted the break up
last month of Switzerland's oldest bank, Wegelin, with
Raiffeisen buying up the bank's core non-U.S.
business.
The Swiss parliament is set to vote on Wednesday on a
proposal that would allow the country to meet U.S. demands to
hand over data on U.S. bank clients suspected of using secret
Swiss accounts to evade taxes.