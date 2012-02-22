Swiss take steps to clean up tax-haven image

BERNE Feb 22 Switzerland announced plans
on Wednesday to force banks to do more to make sure foreign
clients' money is taxed in an attempt to shake off its past as a
haven for untaxed funds as it seeks to put an end to a damaging
U.S. tax probe.
"The focus is on enhanced due diligence requirements for
banks when accepting assets as well as a requirement for foreign
clients to make a declaration on the fulfilment of their tax
obligations," the cabinet said in a statement.
The announcement comes on top of a raft of measures
already announced in recent years, including a planned
withholding tax on foreign assets held in Switzerland and better
co-operation with foreign authorities pursuing alleged tax
dodgers.
A global crackdown from cash-strapped governments in recent
years has chipped away Switzerland's cherished tradition of
banking secrecy, which helped it build up a $2 trillion offshore
wealth management industry.