Swiss take steps to clean up tax-haven image

BERNE Feb 22 Switzerland announced plans on Wednesday to force banks to do more to make sure foreign clients' money is taxed in an attempt to shake off its past as a haven for untaxed funds as it seeks to put an end to a damaging U.S. tax probe.

"The focus is on enhanced due diligence requirements for banks when accepting assets as well as a requirement for foreign clients to make a declaration on the fulfilment of their tax obligations," the cabinet said in a statement.

The announcement comes on top of a raft of measures already announced in recent years, including a planned withholding tax on foreign assets held in Switzerland and better co-operation with foreign authorities pursuing alleged tax dodgers.

A global crackdown from cash-strapped governments in recent years has chipped away Switzerland's cherished tradition of banking secrecy, which helped it build up a $2 trillion offshore wealth management industry.