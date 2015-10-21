UBS says will be compliant with new Swiss capital rules

ZURICH Oct 21 UBS will meet new Swiss
capital rules by the time they come into force, it said on
Wednesday.
"UBS intends to meet the newly proposed CET1 leverage ratio
requirement of 3.5 percent by retaining sufficient earnings,
while maintaining its commitment to a capital return payout
ratio of at least 50 percent of net profit," the Zurich-based
bank said in a statement
Earlier, Switzerland outlined tough new capital requirements
for its two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, to
protect the economy from a major banking collapse. The new rules
will come into force at the end of 2019.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Pravin Char)