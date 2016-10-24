US may delay fines on major banks for mortgage mis-selling- Sky News

Oct 24 Representatives of the U.S. Department of
Justice have signaled recently that penalty imposition on
Barclays Plc, Credit Suisse Group AG and
Deutsche Bank AG may not conclude until closer to the
arrival of the new U.S. administration in January, Sky News
reported.
Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, has been engulfed
in crisis since the DoJ demanded up to $14 billion to settle
claims that the bank missold U.S. mortgage-backed securities
before the global financial crisis. bit.ly/2ezgBLV
A DoJ spokeswoman declined to comment.
The DoJ is also looking into whether UBS Group AG
mis-sold residential mortgage-backed securities.
Credit Suisse and Barclays are in mortgage-settlement talks
with the DoJ, Bloomberg reported in September.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Karen Freifeld
in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)