Swiss lobby U.S. ahead of UBS, Credit Suisse RMBS settlements

| BERN
BERN Oct 20 Switzerland urged U.S. officials to
consider the global importance of UBS and Credit Suisse in a
recent meeting ahead of potential fines for Switzerland's two
big banks over claims they mis-sold mortgage-backed securities,
a top Swiss diplomat said.
Like with German rival Deutsche Bank, the U.S.
Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking into whether UBS
and Credit Suisse mis-sold residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) in the run-up to the 2007-09 financial crisis.
News broke last month the DOJ had demanded a $14 billion
fine from Deutsche, far more than analysts had expected and
raising fears UBS and Credit Suisse could also face stiffer
penalties. Deutsche has said it will fight the size of the DOJ
fine.
In a meeting with representatives from U.S. regulators, the
Federal Reserve and the banking sector, Joerg Gasser pointed out
the significance of UBS and Credit Suisse to the banking system.
"I emphasised to the officials the importance of the Swiss
financial centre for the global financial architecture and the
systemic relevance of both big Swiss banks and their
international importance for financial stability," Gasser, head
of the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters, a
branch of the finance ministry, told Reuters on Thursday.
(Editing by Alexandra Hudson)