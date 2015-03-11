TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 147,500 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2026 bond

BRIEF-Solium Capital anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle
ZURICH, March 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date May 28 2026 Auction date March 11 Allotted (mln Sfr) 147,500 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 113.95 Yield (pct) 0.002 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.17 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 173,000 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
* Switzerland to cap residence permits for Romanians, Bulgarians