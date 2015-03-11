版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 11日 星期三 18:27 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 147,500 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2026 bond

ZURICH, March 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    May 28 2026
                                  
 Auction date                     March 11
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               147,500
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                113.95
 Yield (pct)                      0.002
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.17
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    173,000
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
