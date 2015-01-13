Swiss treasury reopens 1.5 pct 2025 bond, 2.25 pct 2031 bond

European shares slip from 20-month highs; Apple suppliers wobble
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
ZURICH Jan 13 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2025 and a 2.25 percent bond maturing in 2031 in a tender. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON/VANCOUVER, May 3 Miner-trader Glencore Plc has hired the Bank of Nova Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalties, including a royalty on the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, four people familiar with the process told Reuters.
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIjVYV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)