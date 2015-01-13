版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 15:08 BJT

Swiss treasury reopens 1.5 pct 2025 bond, 2.25 pct 2031 bond

ZURICH Jan 13 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2025 and a 2.25 percent bond maturing in 2031 in a tender. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐