TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 300.75 mln Sfr of 1.5 pct 2025 bond

ZURICH, Jan 14 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.5
 Maturity date                    24 Jul 2025
                                  
 Auction date                     14 Jan 2015
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               300.750
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                113.50
 Yield (pct)                      0.198
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.24
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    373.250
