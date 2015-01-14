版本:
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 215 mln Sfr of 2.25 pct 2031 bond

ZURICH, Jan 14 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     2.25
 Maturity date                    22 Jun 2031
                                  
 Auction date                     14 Jan 2015
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               215.050
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                129.6
 Yield (pct)                      0.384
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.7
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    365.430
