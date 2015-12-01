CORRECTED-Swiss 10-year bond yield falls to -0.40 pct before ECB meets

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
(Changes day in first, second and third paras to Tuesday)
LONDON Dec 1 Swiss 10-year government bond yields fell on Tuesday to a record low of -0.4 percent ahead of Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, at which it is widely expected to ease monetary policy.
Swiss 10-year yields have been falling since mid-September and the two-year yield fell on Tuesday as low as -1.214 percent.
By comparison, euro zone benchmark German 10-year yields stand at 0.47 percent while two-year German yields fell on Tuesday to a record low -0.425 percent.
The Swiss National Bank imposed negative deposit rates and bought foreign currency to stabilise the franc currency after the bank abandoned a cap on the franc's value against the euro in January.
The SNB still describes the franc as "significantly overvalued" and Chairman Thomas Jordan told a newspaper last week the SNB had no limit on increasing its balance sheet.
(Reporting by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Mike Dolan and Raissa Kasolowsky)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.