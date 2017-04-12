版本:
TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 141.6 mln Sfr of 0 pct 2029 bond

    ZURICH, April 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.00
 Maturity date                    22 Jun. 2029
                                  
 Auction date                     12 April
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               141.6
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                100.9
 Yield (pct)                      -0.074
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.69
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    239.1
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
