版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二 15:06 BJT

Swiss Treasury reopens 1.25 pct bonds in auction

ZURICH Feb 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening two 1.25 percent bonds, one maturing in 2024 and the other in 2037, in a tender.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐