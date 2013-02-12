Swiss Treasury reopens 1.25 pct bonds in auction

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
ZURICH Feb 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening two 1.25 percent bonds, one maturing in 2024 and the other in 2037, in a tender.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.