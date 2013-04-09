Swiss Treasury offers 1.25 pct and 2 pct bonds

Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
ZURICH, April 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is offering a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2037 and a 2 percent bond maturing in 2021 in a tender.
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.
LONDON, April 3 The dollar edged up in European trading on Monday as investors shrugged off a lack of motives to buy it last week and awaited more clarity on the strength of the U.S. economy and pace of future interest rate hikes.