中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 14:05 BJT

Swiss Treasury offers 1.25 pct and 2 pct bonds

ZURICH, April 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is offering a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2037 and a 2 percent bond maturing in 2021 in a tender.

