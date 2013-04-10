Swiss Treasury allots 693.875 mln Sfr in 2021, 2037 bonds

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issues on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 2.00 Maturity date April 28, 2021 Allotted (mln Sfr) 124.5 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 111.8 Yield (pct) 0.492 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 8.63 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 1,074.5
Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date June 27 2037 Allotted (mln Sfr) 569.375 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 101.3 Yield (pct) 1.188 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.88 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 1,640.935
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
