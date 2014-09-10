TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 409 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct bonds

BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding signs ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
ZURICH, Sept 10 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 28 May, 2026 Auction date 10 Sept, 2014 Allotted (mln Sfr) 237.25 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 105.55 Yield (pct) 0.752 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.96 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 465.25 Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 27 June, 2037 Auction date 10 Sept, 2014 Allotted (mln Sfr) 171.75 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 100.95 Yield (pct) 1.202 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.34 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 402.75 (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
ZURICH, April 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------