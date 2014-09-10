TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 409 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct bonds

ZURICH, Sept 10 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 28 May, 2026 Auction date 10 Sept, 2014 Allotted (mln Sfr) 237.25 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 105.55 Yield (pct) 0.752 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.96 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 465.25 Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 27 June, 2037 Auction date 10 Sept, 2014 Allotted (mln Sfr) 171.75 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 100.95 Yield (pct) 1.202 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.34 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 402.75 (Reporting By Katharina Bart)