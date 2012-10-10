版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 17:22 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 329.79 mln Sfr of 2037 bond

The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    June 27, 2037
                                  
 Auction date                     Oct 10, 2012
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               329.79
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                104.75
 Yield (pct)                      1.031
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  4.1
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    1339.79

