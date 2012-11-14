版本:
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 836.4 mln Sfr of 2042 bond

ZURICH, Nov 14 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.50
 Maturity date                    April 30, 2042
                                  
 Auction date                     Nov 14, 2012
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               836.4
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                113.20
 Yield (pct)                      0.980
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.32
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    1941.650

