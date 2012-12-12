版本:
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 298.95 mln Sfr of 2037 bond

ZURICH, Dec 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    June 27, 2037
                                  
 Auction date                     Dec 12, 2012
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               298.95
 Retained (mln Sfr)               300
 Issue price (pct)                106.1
 Yield (pct)                      0.969
                                  
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.14
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    341.45

