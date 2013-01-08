Swiss Treasury reopens 1.25 and 3.75 pct bonds

MOVES-Citi hires new co-head of regional leverage finance
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
ZURICH Jan 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2024 and its 3.75 percent bond maturing in 2015 in a tender..
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
* BX Berne Exchange confirms delistig, last trading day May 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, April 10 Global agricultural trader Louis Dreyfus Company has nominated Andreas Jacobs, the former chairman of chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, to join its supervisory board.