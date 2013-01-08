版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 15:06 BJT

Swiss Treasury reopens 1.25 and 3.75 pct bonds

ZURICH Jan 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2024 and its 3.75 percent bond maturing in 2015 in a tender..
