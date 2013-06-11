版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 6月 11日 星期二

Swiss to auction 1.5 percent bond maturing 2042

ZURICH, June 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is auctioning a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2042 in a tender.

