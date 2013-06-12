TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 194 mln Sfr of 1.5 pct 2042 bond

ZURICH, June 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.5 Maturity date April 30, 2042 Auction date June 12, 2013 Allotted (mln Sfr) 194.045 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 100.95 Yield (pct) 1.459 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.9 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 558.045