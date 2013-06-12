版本:
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 194 mln Sfr of 1.5 pct 2042 bond

ZURICH, June 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.5
 Maturity date                    April 30, 2042
                                  
 Auction date                     June 12, 2013
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               194.045
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                100.95
 Yield (pct)                      1.459
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.9
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    558.045

