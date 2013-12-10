版本:
Swiss Treasury to auction 2024, 2037 bonds

ZURICH Dec 10 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was auctioning a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2024 and another 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2037 in a tender .
