版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 18:31 BJT

TABLE-Swiss allot 391 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2024, 2037 bonds

ZURICH, Dec 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    11 June, 2024
                                  
 Auction date                     11 Dec, 2013
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               242.06 
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                100.6
 Yield (pct)                      1.188
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  61.7 pct
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    392.06
 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    27 June, 2037
                                  
 Auction date                     11 Dec, 2013
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               149.28
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                92
 Yield (pct)                      1.664
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  78.9 pct
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    189.28
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐