TABLE-Swiss allot 391 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2024, 2037 bonds

Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH, Dec 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 11 June, 2024 Auction date 11 Dec, 2013 Allotted (mln Sfr) 242.06 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 100.6 Yield (pct) 1.188 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 61.7 pct Total bids received (mln Sfr) 392.06 Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 27 June, 2037 Auction date 11 Dec, 2013 Allotted (mln Sfr) 149.28 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 92 Yield (pct) 1.664 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 78.9 pct Total bids received (mln Sfr) 189.28
BAAR, Switzerland, April 11 Sika Chairman Paul Haelg said on Wednesday he expects the hostile takeover attempt of his company by French construction materials giant Saint-Gobain to be resolved by 2018.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's antitrust commission COFECE said on Tuesday it would condition its approval of ChemChina's planned $43 billion takeover bid of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG.