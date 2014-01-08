版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 8日 星期三 18:30 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 589.920 mln Sfr of 1.5 pct 2025 bond

ZURICH, Jan 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.5
 Maturity date                    24 Jul 2025
                                  
 Auction date                     08 Jan 2014
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               589.920
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                101.50
 Yield (pct)                      1.358
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  90.1
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    649.920
