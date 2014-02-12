TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 240.2 mln Sfr of 2 pct 2021 bond

ZURICH, Feb 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 2.0 Maturity date 28 Apr 2021 Auction date 12 Feb 2014 Allotted (mln Sfr) 240.200 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 109.8 Yield (pct) 0.6 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.66 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 640.2