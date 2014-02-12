TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 141.615 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2024 bond

ZURICH, Feb 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 11 Jun 2024 Auction date 12 Feb 2014 Allotted (mln Sfr) 141.615 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 101.95 Yield (pct) 1.049 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.5 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 361.615