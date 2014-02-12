版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 18:44 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 141.615 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2024 bond

ZURICH, Feb 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    11 Jun 2024
                                  
 Auction date                     12 Feb 2014
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               141.615
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                101.95
 Yield (pct)                      1.049
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.5
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    361.615
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐