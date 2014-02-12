TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 141.615 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2024 bond

UPDATE 1-Gates backs Big Pharma push to wipe out tropical diseases
* Bill Gates, UK, Belgium commit funds to tackle tropical diseases
ZURICH, Feb 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 11 Jun 2024 Auction date 12 Feb 2014 Allotted (mln Sfr) 141.615 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 101.95 Yield (pct) 1.049 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.5 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 361.615
* Bill Gates, UK, Belgium commit funds to tackle tropical diseases
* Parvus therapeutics announces exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement for development and commercialization of its lead nanomedicine to treat type 1 diabetes
* Establishment of a strategic alliance with Sentara Consolidated Laboratories of Norfolk, VA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: