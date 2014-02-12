版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 18:45 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 135.8 mln Sfr of 4 pct 2049 bond

ZURICH, Feb 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     4.00
 Maturity date                    Jan 6 2049
                                  
 Auction date                     Feb 12  2014
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               135.845
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                161.10
 Yield (pct)                      1.673
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.43
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    193.795
