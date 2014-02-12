TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 135.8 mln Sfr of 4 pct 2049 bond

ZURICH, Feb 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 4.00 Maturity date Jan 6 2049 Auction date Feb 12 2014 Allotted (mln Sfr) 135.845 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 161.10 Yield (pct) 1.673 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.43 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 193.795