版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 8日 星期二 14:11 BJT

Swiss Treasury to top up 2024 and 2037 bonds

ZURICH, April 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was auctioning two 1.25 percent bonds, one maturing in 2024 and the other in 2037, in a tender.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐