TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 242.1 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2024 bond

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH, April 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 11 June 2024 Auction date 9 April 2014 Allotted (mln Sfr) 242.100 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 103.20 Yield (pct) 0.918 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.15 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 519.600
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.