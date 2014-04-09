版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 9日 星期三 17:34 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 242.1 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2024 bond

ZURICH, April 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    11 June 2024
                                  
 Auction date                     9 April 2014
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               242.100
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                103.20
 Yield (pct)                      0.918
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.15
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    519.600
