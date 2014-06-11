版本:
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 564.65 mln Sfr of 2 pct 2064 bond

ZURICH, June 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     2.00
 Maturity date                    25 June 2064
                                  
 Auction date                     11 June 2014
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               564.65
 Retained (mln Sfr)               300
 Issue price (pct)                113.70
 Yield (pct)                      1.6
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.72
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    968.650
