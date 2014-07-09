版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 9日 星期三 17:19 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 213.9 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2026 bond

ZURICH, July 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    28 May, 2026
                                  
 Auction date                     9 July, 2014
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               213.9
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                104.55
 Yield (pct)                      0.845
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.87
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    613.9
