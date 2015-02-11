版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 11日

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 122.650 mln Sfr of 1.50 pct 2025 bond

ZURICH, Feb 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.50
 Maturity date                    2025
                                  
 Auction date                     Feb 11, 2015
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               122.650
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                115.5 
 Yield (pct)                      0.011
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.67
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    205.150
