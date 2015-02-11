Swiss 10-yr govt bond yield at auction hits record low

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Feb 11 The yield at auction on Switzerland's 10-year government bond hit an all-time low of 0.011 percent on Wednesday, data from the Swiss Federal Treasury showed.
The treasury said it allotted 122.650 million Swiss francs ($132.34 million) of its 1.50 percent 2025 bond. ($1 = 0.9268 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Rupert Pretterklieber)
ZURICH, May 5 Construction chemicals maker Sika will join the blue chip Swiss Market Index from May 15, the Six Swiss Exchange said on Friday, replacing Syngenta .
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.