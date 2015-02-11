版本:
Swiss 10-yr govt bond yield at auction hits record low

ZURICH Feb 11 The yield at auction on Switzerland's 10-year government bond hit an all-time low of 0.011 percent on Wednesday, data from the Swiss Federal Treasury showed.

The treasury said it allotted 122.650 million Swiss francs ($132.34 million) of its 1.50 percent 2025 bond. ($1 = 0.9268 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Rupert Pretterklieber)
