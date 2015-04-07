版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二 14:09 BJT

Swiss Treasury offers 4 pct bond maturing in 2049

ZURICH, April 7 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was offering a 4 percent bond maturing in 2049 and a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2025 in a tender. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Louise Ireland)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐