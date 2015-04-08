TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 144.865 mln Sfr of 4.0 pct 2049 bond

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
ZURICH, April 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 4.0 Maturity date Jan. 6, 2049 Auction date Apr. 8, 2015 Allotted (mln Sfr) 144.865 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 212.20 Yield (pct) 0.422 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.62 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 234.515 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.