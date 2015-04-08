版本:
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 144.865 mln Sfr of 4.0 pct 2049 bond

ZURICH, April 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     4.0
 Maturity date                    Jan. 6, 2049
                                  
 Auction date                     Apr. 8, 2015
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               144.865
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                212.20
 Yield (pct)                      0.422
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.62
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    234.515
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
