中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二 14:08 BJT

Swiss Treasury reopens 1.50 pct bond maturing 2025

ZURICH, June 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 1.50 percent bond maturing in 2025 in a tender. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

