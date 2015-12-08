版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 8日 星期二 15:07 BJT

Swiss Treasury reopens 1.25 pct 2026 bond, 4 pct 2049 bond

ZURICH Dec 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening two bonds. It will top up its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 and top up its 4 percent bond maturing in 2049 in tenders. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

