版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 15:05 BJT

Swiss Treasury reopens 0.5 pct bond maturing 2030

ZURICH Nov 10 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2030 in a tender. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

