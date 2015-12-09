TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 100.1 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2026 bond

ZURICH, Dec 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 28 May 2026 Auction date 9 Dec 2015 Allotted (mln Sfr) 100.1 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 114.90 Yield (pct) -0.170 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.27 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 127.1 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)