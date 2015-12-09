版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三 18:25 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 100.1 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2026 bond

ZURICH, Dec 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    28 May 2026
                                  
 Auction date                     9 Dec 2015
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               100.1
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                114.90
 Yield (pct)                      -0.170
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.27
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    127.1
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

