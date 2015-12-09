版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三 18:27 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 242.8 mln Sfr of 4 pct 2049 bond

ZURICH, Dec 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     4.0
 Maturity date                    6 Jan 2049
                                  
 Auction date                     9 Dec 2015
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               242.8
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                205.10
 Yield (pct)                      0.524
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.18
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    287.5
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

