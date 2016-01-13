版本:
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 315.377 mln Sfr of 0.5 pct bond maturing 2030

ZURICH, Jan 13 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                      0.5
 Maturity date                     May 30, 2030
 Auction date                      Jan 13
 Allotted (mln Sfr)                315.377
 Retained (mln Sfr)                0
 Issue price (pct)                 105.25
 Yield (pct)                       0.130
 Alloc at issue price (pct)        100
 Bid/Cover ratio                   1.34
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)     422.877
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

