版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 13日 星期三 18:35 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 71.45 mln Sfr of 2.0 pct bond maturing 2064

ZURICH, Jan 13 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     2.0
 Maturity date                    25 JUN. 2064
                                  
 Auction date                     Jan 13
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               71.450
 Retained (mln Sfr)               300
 Issue price (pct)                155.00
 Yield (pct)                      0.667
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.32
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    300
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

