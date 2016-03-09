版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 18:34 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 0.50 pct 2030 bond, 4.0 pct 2049 bond

ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    27 May 2030
                                  
 Auction date                     9 March 2016
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               103.900
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                108.50
 Yield (pct)                      -0.094
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.366
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    141.900
 
 Coupon (pct)                     4.00
 Maturity date                    6 Jan 2049
                                  
 Auction date                     9 March 2016
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               330.325
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                217.50
 Yield (pct)                      0.260
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.067
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    352.325
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐