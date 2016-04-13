TABLE-Swiss Treasury bond tender results

ZURICH, April 13 The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday:
Coupon (pct) 2.00
Maturity date 25 May 2022
Auction date 13 April 2016
Allotted (mln Sfr) 330.1
Retained (mln Sfr) 0
Issue price (pct) 116.5
Yield (pct) -0.652
Alloc at issue price (pct) 100
Bid/Cover ratio 1.3
Total bids received (mln Sfr) 435.1
Coupon (pct) 2.00
Maturity date 25 June 2064
Auction date 13 April 2016
Allotted (mln Sfr) 88.3
Retained (mln Sfr) 0
Issue price (pct) 177.0
Yield (pct) 0.286
Alloc at issue price (pct) 100
Bid/Cover ratio 1.8
Total bids received (mln Sfr) 157.65
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)