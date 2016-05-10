版本:
TABLE-Swiss Treasury to top up 2026 bond, sets new 2058 issue

ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond auction
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    28 May 2026
                                  
 Auction date                     May 11
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               open
 Retained (mln Sfr)               
 Issue price (pct)                tender
 Yield (pct)                      
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       
 Bid/Cover ratio                  
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    30 May 2058
                                  
 Auction date                     May 11
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               open
 Retained (mln Sfr)               
 Issue price (pct)                tender
 Yield (pct)                      
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       
 Bid/Cover ratio                  
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    
 

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

