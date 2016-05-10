TABLE-Swiss Treasury to top up 2026 bond, sets new 2058 issue

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond auction on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 28 May 2026 Auction date May 11 Allotted (mln Sfr) open Retained (mln Sfr) Issue price (pct) tender Yield (pct) Alloc at issue price (pct) Bid/Cover ratio Total bids received (mln Sfr) Coupon (pct) 0.50 Maturity date 30 May 2058 Auction date May 11 Allotted (mln Sfr) open Retained (mln Sfr) Issue price (pct) tender Yield (pct) Alloc at issue price (pct) Bid/Cover ratio Total bids received (mln Sfr) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Raboud Energie SA and LAMI SA joined BKW Source text - http://bit.ly/2jmIBkg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)