TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 308.17 mln Sfr of 0 pct 2029 bond

ZURICH, June 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0
 Maturity date                    22 Jun 2029
                                  
 Auction date                     08 Jun 2016
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               308.170
 Retained (mln Sfr)               300
 Issue price (pct)                103.00
 Yield (pct)                      -0.227
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.47
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    453.170
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

